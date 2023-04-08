Left Menu

Irrespective of Pawar's opinion, Adani affair should be probed by JPC: Maha Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said his party was firm on its demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani group.Irrespective of NCP president Sharad Pawars opinion, there must be a JPC inquiry to find out the truth about the scam, he said here.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:18 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said his party was firm on its demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani group.

''Irrespective of NCP president Sharad Pawar's opinion, there must be a JPC inquiry to find out the truth about the scam,'' he said here. Pawar had said in an interview to NDTV on Friday that the inquiry committee appointed by the Supreme Court following allegations of stock manipulation levelled against the Adani group by US-based Hindenburg Research would be more useful.

In a JPC, the ruling party (BJP) will have a majority, the NCP chief said.

But Patole said a JPC will have members of opposition parties nevertheless, and a probe by a parliamentary committee was needed for the scam to be unearthed.

Following allegations of a coal scam during the UPA government, there were inquiries by both a court-appointed committee and joint parliamentary committee, he said. ''The question is whether the public money is safe? Why is Prime Minister Modi not talking about the Adani scam when it is such a big and serious issue? What is the reason for panic if there is nothing wrong?'' he asked.

