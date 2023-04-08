Left Menu

MP: Congress stages protests against Kailash Vijayvargiya for 'Shurpanakha' remarks

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged protests against senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya over his girls look like Shurpanakha in bad clothes remark and demanded his apology for insulting women.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:21 IST
MP: Congress stages protests against Kailash Vijayvargiya for 'Shurpanakha' remarks
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday staged protests against senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya over his ''girls look like 'Shurpanakha' in bad clothes'' remark and demanded his apology for ''insulting'' women. In Indore city, the women's cell of Congress held a demonstration in Rajwara area and tried to set afire the effigy of Vijayvargiya saying he had scant respect for women.

In Bhopal, women workers of the opposition party protested in front of the bungalow of Vijayvargiya's MLA son Aakash Vijayvargiya holding flowers, called ''Beshram ke phool'' in Hindi. MP Congress media department's vice president Sangeeta Sharma told PTI the party will wait for two-three days for the Vijayvargiya senior to apologise, and if he fails to do so, a complaint will be lodged with the police in Indore.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a BJP general secretary, had said, "When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs....I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up''.

A video of the religious program where the BJP leader passed the controversial remarks on Thursday went viral a day later.

''We see the goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody the goddess but look like 'Shurpanakha'. God has given you a good and beautiful body.....dress well, friends,'' he had said. In the popular version of the Ramayana, Shurpanakha is the sister of the demon king Ravan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023