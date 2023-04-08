Left Menu

SAD to field candidate for Jalandhar LS bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday said it will contest the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll with the support of its ally BSP.A decision in this regard was taken after a coordination meeting of the SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party BSP.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 20:46 IST
SAD to field candidate for Jalandhar LS bypoll
Image Credit: Twitter(@SGPCAmritsar)
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday said it will contest the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll with the support of its ally BSP.

A decision in this regard was taken after a coordination meeting of the SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The party said the decision was also endorsed by BSP chief Mayawati.

''Pleased to announce that Shiromani Akali Dal will contest Jalandhar bye election on its party symbol, with full support of @bspindia. A decision to this effect was taken after thorough discussion by the SAD-BSP coordination committee & has been endorsed by Behan @Mayawati Ji,” said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in a tweet.

Badal said the workers and leaders of the SAD and BSP were fully geared up for the bypoll.

''This bypoll is an opportunity for the voters of Doaba to teach a befitting lesson to the @AamAadmiParty for deceiving them on all fronts besides destroying peace & communal harmony in Pb,” Badal said in another tweet.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January at the age of 76.

He died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

Rungta Steel commissions TMT facility in Odisha

 India
3
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
4
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023