Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION MDS37 TN-PM-2ND LD VANDE BHARAT **** PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in TN Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to cut down the travel time between the state capital here and the western industrial city by more than one hour. **** MDS39 TL-2NDLD PM **** Court gave shock to opposition: PM Modi on Supreme Court observation over plea Hyderabad: Taking a dig at political parties who approached the Supreme Court alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the court gave them a ''jolt'' by refusing to entertain their plea. **** DEL24 ADANI-LDALL PAWAR **** Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court committee probe will be more useful:Sharad Pawar; ally Congress wants only JPC Mumbai/New Delhi: After his Adani remarks created a flutter in the opposition ranks amid unity talks, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court panel will be ''more useful and effective.'' **** MDS34 TN-MODI-2ND LD STALIN **** Amid a politically supercharged atmosphere in the south, a Modi-Stalin show of camaraderie in Chennai Chennai: Bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was on full display on Saturday during the former's visit here, as it came in the backdrop of persistent political face-offs between the ruling DMK in the state and the BJP. **** DEL26 LD VIJAYVARGIYA-SHURPANAKHA **** BJP leader Vijayvargiya draws flak for 'misogynist' remarks New Delhi: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday drew flak over his remark that women in ''bad clothes look like 'Shurpanakha''', with the opposition parties alleging that he has insulted every woman with his ''sexist and misogynist'' statement and it reflects his party's mindset. **** DEL28 RAHUL-LEADERS **** Rahul takes swipe at former Congress leaders as he keeps up attack over Adani issue New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom have joined the BJP as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue. **** DEL27 JK-RIJIJU-ARTICLE370 **** Dawn of new development visible in J-K after abrogation of Article 370: Rijiju Jammu: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said a dawn of new development is visible in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. **** DEL13 POLLS-KARNATAKA-BJP-CANDIDATES **** BJP chief holds meeting with K'taka leaders on probable candidates for assembly polls New Delhi: A day before a meeting to finalise candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday held discussions with key state leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa, on probable names. **** DEL21 CONG-GOVT-IT RULES **** New IT rules draconian, unconstitutional and aimed to suppress truth, bring censorship: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the new IT rules notified by the government violate the Constitution, freedom of speech and the IT Act itself and are aimed at nothing but censorship and control of the world wide web. **** CAL12 AS-PFI-ARREST **** Leaders of banned PFI, CFI arrested in Assam Barpeta (Assam): Three leaders of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI) were arrested by Assam police from Barpeta Road Railway station, police said on Saturday. **** CAL13 WB-ABHISHEK-LETTERS **** TMC to send one crore farmers' letters to PM seeking MGNREGA funds: Abhishek Alipurduar (WB): Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said the party will send to Prime Minister Narendra Modi one crore signed letters of daily wage earners of West Bengal, who could not get employment under MGNREGA as the Centre allegedly did not release funds for the project for the state. **** BOM23 GJ-2ND LD CONMAN **** Gujarat police to probe conman Kiran Patel's educational background after his computer engineering, IIM MBA claims Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Crime Branch will probe the educational qualifications of alleged conman Kiran Patel who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir last month for posing as a PMO official, police said on Saturday. **** LEGAL LGD4 SC-LIVE STREAMING **** SC to hear on Apr 10 plea for arrangement with YouTube to safeguard copyright of live-streamed proceedings New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking a direction for a special arrangement with YouTube for safeguarding the copyright of its live-streamed proceedings according to a 2018 judgment. **** BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-CNG-DELHI-PRICE CUT **** CNG, piped cooking gas price cut by up to Rs 6 in Delhi New Delhi: The prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital on Saturday were cut by up to Rs 6 - the first reduction in two years - after the government changed the pricing formula of natural gas. **** FOREIGN FGN23 CHINA-4THLD TAIWAN **** China launches military drills around Taiwan after Tsai's visit to US Beijing: China on Saturday began military exercises around Taiwan to test the capabilities of its forces to ''seize control of the sea, air and information,'' days after a meeting between the US House Speaker and the President of the self-ruled island in defiance of repeated threats by Beijing.By K J M Varma ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)