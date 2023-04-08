Would love to work under Kharge if he wishes to be Karnataka CM: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he looked forward to work under party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, if the latter becomes the Chief Minister of the state following the assembly elections.

Stating that Kharge is an asset to the state and the country, the party leader said the AICC president's services to Karnataka has given strength to the party here.

''Mallikarjun Kharge is my leader and he is my AICC president. I love to work under him. He is an asset for our state and the country. I am committed to the decision taken by the party,'' Shivakumar said in a press conference.

He was replying to a query on his interview to a national news channel that he would make way for Kharge to be the Chief Minister of the state, he would be ready to work under.

The Congress state chief said Kharge is 20 years senior to him. ''For his seniority and sacrifice...he had resigned in the midnight from the post of floor leader of the house. We know this. Today, a block president has now become AICC president. This cannot be possible in any other party except Congress,'' Shivakumar said.

He added that Kharge's rise as national president of Congress and his services to the state is giving strength to the party in Karnataka. ''In this background, whatever he wishes, I am committed to that,'' Shivakumar said.

To a query on dissidence in the party after the second list of candidates was announced, the Congress state president said there was no need for it because there will be many roles that could be assigned along with various duties.

Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have been locked in an indirect game of one-upmanship over the Chief Minister's post in the run-up to the election, which is scheduled for next month.

Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)