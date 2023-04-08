Left Menu

Objectionable web series will be banned: Madhya Pradesh CM

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-04-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 22:38 IST
Objectionable web series will be banned: Madhya Pradesh CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government will take steps to ban ''objectionable web series.'' He was speaking at a function of religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur here.

Thakur talked about the need for banning objectionable web series as the young generation is being alienated from culture due to such content, he said.

“The state government will take necessary steps in this direction,” Chouhan said, adding that Madhya Pradesh is a land of religious and spiritual importance.

Thakur has been vocal against shows/series on OTT platforms, contending that they affect social relations adversely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

 Monaco
3
Want to give credit to my parents and friends for constant support, says UPPSC topper

Want to give credit to my parents and friends for constant support, says UPP...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023