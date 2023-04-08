Irrespective of Sharad Pawar's opinion, only JPC should probe Adani issue: Maha Cong chief

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday said that irrespective of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's opinion on the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, there should be a JPC to find the truth about the alleged scam. Patole said that Congress is firm on its demand for the JPC on the Adani issue.

This comes after Sharad Pawar said that there is "no need" for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue as the Supreme Court-appointed committee will be more reliable and unbiased in its probe into the claims made in the report against the Indian conglomerate. Dismissing his remarks, Patole said, "Irrespective of Sharad Pawar's opinion, there should be a JPC inquiry to find out the truth about the scam."

The Congress leader stressed that a JPC probe is necessary to reveal the position of the alleged scam. "Although the number of members of the ruling party is more in JPC, members of all parties will also be in this committee. JPC is necessary to reveal the true position of the Adani scam," Patole said.

"The Court Committee was formed following allegations of coal scam during the UPA government but a Joint Parliamentary Committee was also formed on the demand of the opposition. MP Sharad Pawar may have a different opinion on the Adani scam, but the Congress is firm about the JPC probe," he added. Patole asked why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the issue.

"Why is Prime Minister Modi not talking about the Adani scam when it is such a big and serious issue? If there is no scam then what is the point of worrying?" the Congress leader asked. The Supreme Court had last month set up a six-member expert committee "to investigate if there was a regulatory failure in dealing with the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani Group or other companies".

The committee was asked to give the report in two months. (ANI)

