Varanasi: Tej Pratap Yadav has to leave hotel after hotel staff shift his belongings to reception

Police officials said the hotel staff did not know that the room and the belongings they were shifting to the hotel reception belonged to RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 23:47 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav leaving the hotel in Varanasi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday had to leave a hotel in Varanasi after his belongings were shifted from his room to the reception of the hotel, police officials said. Police officials said the hotel staff did not know that the room and the belongings they were shifting to the hotel reception belonged to RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav.

While speaking to ANI, the Additional Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said, "The matter is related to police station Sigra where Tej Pratap Yadav had booked a hotel on April 6 for one night. The next day Tej Pratap Yadav went for a darshan at a ghat and came back in the evening. Meanwhile, a customer who had booked the hotel for April 7 came and accordingly hotel staff started shifting the belongings of Tej Pratap. They were unaware that belongings were of Tej Pratap Yadav." Another police official also mentioned that a case has been registered as the matter relates to the security of the minister.

"CCTV footage shows that the general manager of the hotel was also seen shifting the belongings. FIR has been registered as the matter relates to the security of the minister," he said. Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav after returning to the hotel also registered a complaint with the police and left the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

