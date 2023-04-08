Eknath Shinde visit: Hotels in Ayodhya booked to capacity to accommodate thousands of Shiv Sainiks

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks are expected to accompany Eknath Shinde on his visit to Ayodhya on Sunday, his first such visit after being sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra in June last year.

After reaching Lucknow, Shinde tweeted in Marathi, ''Today at Lucknow airport, I and all my colleagues were welcomed with slogans like Jai Shri Ram, victory to Hindu heart king late Balasaheb Thackeray, long live Shiv Sena.'' In a series of tweets, Shinde expressed happiness over the welcome of ministers, MLAs and workers of the BJP government and said our enthusiasm has doubled.

Talking about his visit to Ayodhya for the first time after becoming the CM, Shinde said he is happy and satisfied to see the atmosphere here. He expressed his gratitude to the ministers, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shinde was welcomed by several prominent people, including Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of Jal Shakti, Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, ''Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde ji, you are welcome and congratulation on your arrival in Ayodhya, the city of Ramlala. Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Ayodhya Dham including Shri Ram Temple is being made grand.'' Almost all hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas in the temple town have been booked to accommodate Shiv Sena ministers, MPs and MLAs who will arrive in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Shiv Sainiks are also expected to reach Ayodhya in special trains a day before Shinde to welcome him.

The Shiv Sena has prepared a plan to highlight Shinde's visit to Ayodhya across the country.

According to the official programme issued by the Maharashtra government, Shinde will reach Lucknow on Saturday evening and stay there for the night. On Sunday morning, he will reach Ayodhya by helicopter and land at the banks of the Saryu river.

Maharashtra Chief Minister's spokesperson Viraj Mulaye told PTI, ''The Maharashtra chief minister will be arriving in Lucknow on Saturday and will visit Ayodhya on Sunday, where he will offer prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple and the Ram temple. ''He will also see the ongoing construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and perform the evening 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river.'' ''He will also meet the seers of Ayodhya and address a press conference. He will return to Mumbai on Sunday after finishing all his scheduled programmes in Ayodhya,'' Mulaye said.

Shinde will spend about nine hours in the temple town.

He had said on Friday that Ayodhya was a place of utmost faith for him and his supporters.

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray wanted to see a grand Ram temple come up in Ayodhya, the chief minister had said as he flagged off a special train carrying Shiv Sainiks to the temple town amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The special train was beautifully decorated with a 'Chalo Ayodhya' board mounted in the front.

Another train carrying Shiv Sainiks left for Ayodhya from Nashik, Shinde told reporters.

In all, more than 3,000 devotees have left for the temple town in these two trains, which will reach the final destination on Saturday, he had said.

Earlier, Shinde had visited Ayodhya as a Shiv Sena leader on November 25, 2018, a year before the Supreme Court announced the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

He also visited Ayodhya in March 2020 and June last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)