Man kills self, daughter in UP's Rampur

Their only son was suffering from thalassemia.Mehtab, however, alleged that Saleem was under duress after the local administration slapped the family with a notice to vacate their home of 33 years in 2021. Saleem was under stress because of the order, she alleged.Local officials have denied the charge.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 09-04-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 00:15 IST
A day after he allegedly poisoned his minor children and consumed it himself, a 54-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter died in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Madaiya village resident Saleem was alone at home with his daughter and 10-year-old son on Friday when the alleged incident occurred, they said.

''Saleem gave rat poison to the children before consuming it himself,'' his widow Mehtab told PTI.

''Doctors informed me that Iram and Saleem have died and my son's condition is critical,'' she added.

Saleem and Mehtab were parents to seven children and were facing financial constraints. Their only son was suffering from thalassemia.

Mehtab, however, alleged that Saleem was under duress after the local administration slapped the family with a notice to vacate their home of 33 years in 2021. ''The notice stated that our house was built on encroached land. We have appealed against the order in court. Saleem was under stress because of the order,'' she alleged.

Local officials have denied the charge. Subdivisional Magistrate Nirankar Singh told reporters, ''The family was suffering from financial constraints and mental stress because their son was suffering from thalassemia. The notice regarding their home was issued in 2021 and the matter is subjudice.'' The official added that the cost of their son's treatment was being borne by the district administration.

