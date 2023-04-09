Left Menu

PM greets people on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter and wished that this special occasion may deepen the spirit of harmony in society. May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society, Modi said in a tweet. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 08:25 IST
PM greets people on Easter
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter and wished that this special occasion may deepen the spirit of harmony in society. Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

''Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev in same half of Monte-Carlo draw

 Monaco
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023