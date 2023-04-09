'Politics of convenience': Sibal hits back at PM Modi over his dynasty remarks in Telangana

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 10:49 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in ''politics of convenience'', as he hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on dynasty in Telangana and cited past instances of the party aligning with dynastic political families in various states.

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Modi took a swipe at Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urged the state government to not allow any hindrance in the works related to the development.

In a tweet, Sibal said, ''PM Takes swipe at KCR: Says corruption and dynasty go hand in hand. Why did BJP join: 1) Punjab (Akalis) 2) Andhra (Jagan) 3) Haryana (Chautalas) 4) J&K (Muftis) 5) Maharashtra (Thackerays)...Not dynasties when BJP joined them!'' ''It's called politics of convenience!'' the former Union minister said.

In another tweet, Sibal said, ''PM: Takes a swipe at KCR, says dynasty and corruption go hand in hand. BJP makes allegations of corruption against AAP. No dynasty there. Need not be dynasty to allege corruption.'' ''You say BJP not dynasty. Is BJP corrupt?'' he said.

In his remarks in Telangana, Modi said his government has attacked the real root of corruption of dynastic forces who want to keep their control over every system. ''Should we fight against corruption or not? Should we fight against the corrupt or not? Should the country be liberated from corruption or not? Should legal steps be taken against the corrupt however big or not. Should the law be allowed to work against the corrupt or not,'' he asked the gathering. That's why ''these people'' are upset and they are doing anything out of anger, Modi said.

Modi, who said corruption and 'parivarvaad' (dynasty) are not different from each other, maintained that every type of corruption begins to grow where there is 'parivarvaad'.

