TN leaders extend Easter greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday extended their Easter greetings. ''On the auspicious occasion of #Easter, I extend my heartiest greetings & best wishes to the people & urge to reaffirm ourselves to Jesus Christ's message of kindness, compassion, inclusivity and forgiveness in the making of a harmonious world,'' a Raj Bhavan tweet quoted the Governor as saying. In his greetings, Stalin hailed Lord Jesus as a symbol of compassion. ''Let us take a vow on this day to ensure a society of brotherhood and unity,'' he said in a statement. AIADMK general secretary and state Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami also extended his Easter greetings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)