PM Modi visits TN elephant camp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district. The PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants at the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve here.
