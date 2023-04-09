Left Menu

Cong leader Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 13:31 IST
Cong leader Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday escaped unhurt after a 'nilgai' hit his SUV when the former chief minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, police said.

The 75-year-old leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred.

The front bumper of the Toyota vehicle was damaged in the incident.

''A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury,'' Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.

When contacted, Hooda said, ''The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe.'' ''I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023