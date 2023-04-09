Left Menu

Telangana Minister slams PM Modi for "refusing" to acknowledge a performing state

State with Highest per capita growth in India, First state to provide drinking water to all homes, State that completed Worlds largest lift irrigation project, Best Rural Development model in India - 100 ODF plus villages, 2nd Highest paddy producer in India, Highest No of IT Jobs creating state in India, State that won many international accolades...Yet the PM of India has not a single word of appreciation

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 13:53 IST
Telangana Minister slams PM Modi for "refusing" to acknowledge a performing state
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI): Despite Telangana performing better than other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''failed'' to recognise and appreciate a performing state for ''petty'' politics, ruling BRS leader and state Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday alleged.

Citing several achievements of Telangana in different fields, Rama Rao in a tweet challenged PM Modi to name a state that has performed better all round than Telangana in the last nine years.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, ''#Triumphant Telangana. State with Highest per capita growth in India, First state to provide drinking water to all homes, State that completed World's largest lift irrigation project, Best Rural Development model in India - 100% ODF plus villages, 2nd Highest paddy producer in India, Highest No of IT Jobs creating state in India, State that won many international accolades...

Yet the PM of India has not a single word of appreciation !! Refuses to acknowledge a performing state for petty politics. @narendramodi Ji, I challenge you to name a state that has performed better all round than Telangana in last 9 years?'' Modi, who addressed a public meeting here on Saturday after laying foundation stone and inaugurating several development projects, had said the lack of cooperation from the state government is leading to delay in the completion of several central projects in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023