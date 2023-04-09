Telangana Minister slams PM Modi for "refusing" to acknowledge a performing state

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI): Despite Telangana performing better than other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''failed'' to recognise and appreciate a performing state for ''petty'' politics, ruling BRS leader and state Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday alleged.

Citing several achievements of Telangana in different fields, Rama Rao in a tweet challenged PM Modi to name a state that has performed better all round than Telangana in the last nine years.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, ''#Triumphant Telangana. State with Highest per capita growth in India, First state to provide drinking water to all homes, State that completed World's largest lift irrigation project, Best Rural Development model in India - 100% ODF plus villages, 2nd Highest paddy producer in India, Highest No of IT Jobs creating state in India, State that won many international accolades...

Yet the PM of India has not a single word of appreciation !! Refuses to acknowledge a performing state for petty politics. @narendramodi Ji, I challenge you to name a state that has performed better all round than Telangana in last 9 years?'' Modi, who addressed a public meeting here on Saturday after laying foundation stone and inaugurating several development projects, had said the lack of cooperation from the state government is leading to delay in the completion of several central projects in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)