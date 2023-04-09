Congress appoints B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa as working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 166 candidates for the polls, including one for the Karnataka Sarvodaya Party.

While the party had declared 124 candidates in its first list, it declared another 42 candidates in the second list. The party's Central Election Committee has met at least four times and held detailed deliberations on all the candidates for the total 224 assembly seats, but is yet to declare 58 more candidates. The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power The elections to the assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

