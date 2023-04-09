Govt should act: Khachariyawas on Pilot's demand for action against corruption under BJP dispensation

Left Menu

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Sunday endorsed former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's demand for action against alleged corruption under the former BJP government.

Khachariyawas told a news channel that he agrees with Pilot and it is the responsibility of the government to take action on issues raised by the Congress when it was in Opposition.

Earlier in the day, Pilot said he will observe a day-long fast here on April 11 demanding action against alleged corruption under the previous BJP government.

He said the Congress had promised to take action on issues raised by him and other party leaders if it was voted to power. However, no action has been taken so far.

Khachariyawas said he would speak to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and urge him to take action on the issues raised by Pilot.

''Sachin Pilot is an asset for the party and Rahul Gandhi has said this... I would also speak to the chief minister and say that we should take action,'' he said.

Pilot has accused the Gehlot government of not taking action on the alleged corruption committed under the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje.

He has alleged that the BJP dispensation was involved in a Rs 45,000 crore mines scam.

Pilot was the PCC chief when the Congress had raised the issue and promised to probe the scam after coming to power in the 2018 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

