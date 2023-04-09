Left Menu

Hardeep Singh Puri hits back Jairam Ramesh for jibe at PM Modi over visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve

"We don't need to take such statements seriously," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:08 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday reacted to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, and said that they don't need to take the Congress leader's statement seriously. "We don't need to take such statements seriously," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at taking a jibe at PM Modi and alleging him of taking all credit for 'Project Tiger'. "Today at Bandipur the PM will take full credit for Project Tiger which was launched 50 years ago. He will do much tamasha while he dismantles all laws enacted to protect the environment, forests, wildlife & tribals living in forest areas. Headlines he will grab, but the reality is opposite," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

Ramesh's statement followed PM's visit to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve early this morning where he interacted with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in conservation activities. PM Modi also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu and held an interaction with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp.

PM Modi also interacted with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise and launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) with the aim to curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade, in Mysuru. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the IBCA will focus on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah. In July 2019, Prime Minister Modi called for an Alliance of Global Leaders to firmly curb poaching and illegal wildlife trade in Asia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

