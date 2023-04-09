Cong leader Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Haryana
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday escaped unhurt after a nilgai hit his SUV when the former chief ministers vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryanas Hisar district, police said.The 75-year-old leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred.The front bumper of the Toyota vehicle was damaged in the incident.A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hoodas vehicle.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday escaped unhurt after a 'nilgai' hit his SUV when the former chief minister's vehicle was passing near Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, police said.
The 75-year-old leader was headed for some function when the incident occurred.
The front bumper of the Toyota vehicle was damaged in the incident.
''A nilgai suddenly appeared on the road and hit Mr Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury,'' Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told PTI over the phone.
When contacted, Hooda said, ''The animal hit our vehicle, but everyone is safe.'' ''I am continuing with my programmes and am headed to a village for a function,'' he said. Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, later carried on with his pre-scheduled events of the day.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar telephoned Hooda after the incident and enquired about his well-being, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Toyota
- Haryana
- Bhupinder Singh Hooda
- Barwala
- Congress
- Manohar Lal Khattar
- Hooda
- Hisar
ALSO READ
"Congress wants Karnataka to fill its coffers": Amit Shah
"This unity of opposition parties must go further..." Congress on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha
Congress always did politics of dividing country, promoted Naxalism and terrorism, claims CM Yogi
"Will take it seriously, discuss this issue with Kharge," Telangana Congress chief on MP Komatireddy meeting PM Modi
Congress announces first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections.