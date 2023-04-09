This has inspired every Indian: PM Modi on Prez Murmu taking sortie on Su-30 fighter jet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday after she undertook a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft, saying she has displayed exceptional leadership time and again.

Murmu took a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet at Assam's Tezpur Air Force Station on Saturday.

Tagging a tweet by Murmu on undertaking the sortie, Modi said, ''This has inspired every Indian! Rashtrapati Ji has time and again shown exceptional leadership.'' Also tagging a tweet on the conclusion of the ''Yoga Mahotsav'', Modi said with less than 75 days to go for the International Yoga Day, 2023, he would urge people to mark it with great enthusiasm and also practise yoga on a regular basis.

Responding to a tweet on his visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the prime minister said, ''As I said in my speech yesterday -- I love the Tamil language, Tamil culture and the vibe of Chennai.'' In another tweet, he said the projects launched on Saturday will have a very positive impact on Tamil Nadu's growth.

Tagging a tweet by former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for the inauguration of a new integrated terminal building (phase-1) at the Chennai International Airport, Modi said the new terminal building will significantly contribute to the growth story of Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a Twitter user who lauded the Make in India logo, Modi said people across the country's length and breadth, including him, share that sentiment.

''The Make In India lion is all about the strength and skills of the people of India,'' he added.

