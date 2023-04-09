Left Menu

This has inspired every Indian: PM Modi on Prez Murmu taking sortie on Su-30 fighter jet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 16:12 IST
This has inspired every Indian: PM Modi on Prez Murmu taking sortie on Su-30 fighter jet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday after she undertook a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft, saying she has displayed exceptional leadership time and again.

Murmu took a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet at Assam's Tezpur Air Force Station on Saturday.

Tagging a tweet by Murmu on undertaking the sortie, Modi said, ''This has inspired every Indian! Rashtrapati Ji has time and again shown exceptional leadership.'' Also tagging a tweet on the conclusion of the ''Yoga Mahotsav'', Modi said with less than 75 days to go for the International Yoga Day, 2023, he would urge people to mark it with great enthusiasm and also practise yoga on a regular basis.

Responding to a tweet on his visit to Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the prime minister said, ''As I said in my speech yesterday -- I love the Tamil language, Tamil culture and the vibe of Chennai.'' In another tweet, he said the projects launched on Saturday will have a very positive impact on Tamil Nadu's growth.

Tagging a tweet by former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hailing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for the inauguration of a new integrated terminal building (phase-1) at the Chennai International Airport, Modi said the new terminal building will significantly contribute to the growth story of Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a Twitter user who lauded the Make in India logo, Modi said people across the country's length and breadth, including him, share that sentiment.

''The Make In India lion is all about the strength and skills of the people of India,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023