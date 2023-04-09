Barmer rape: Victim cremated, BJP delegation meets aggrieved family

A Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in Rajasthan's Barmer was cremated by her family members on Sunday following assurances of help by the administration, while a BJP delegation visited her residence.

The 30-year-old woman, a mother of two, suffered around 50 per cent burns and died at a government hospital in Jodhpur late Friday.

On Saturday, the woman's family members refused to take the body, alleging that the police misbehaved with them and also threatened them. They sought the removal of two police officials, including a DSP, demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation and a government job to a family member.

''The woman's family members agreed to the post-mortem examination after they were assured that they will be provided maximum benefits under all government schemes,'' said Barmer Additional District Magistrate Avnish Panwar.

The autopsy was conducted late on Saturday night at Mathura Das Hospital, Jodhpur. Later, the woman's mortal remains were taken to Balotra in Barmer where the last rites were held on Sunday morning, he said.

Meanwhile, a three-member BJP delegation comprising Pali MP P P Chaudhary, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Satish Poonia and Jalore MLA Jogeshwar Garg met the family members of the victim in Barmer and expressed their condolences.

Speaking at a press conference, Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said women are not safe in Rajasthan and they cannot expect security from the Congress government.

''If you are a woman and you are alone at home, then you are unsafe. You cannot expect security from this state government. This government is busy pleasing its bosses. This government is not standing with its people,'' the BJP leader said.

Rathore alleged the Congress government is indulging in ''appeasement politics'' by ignoring the sentiments of the majority community.

The people of Rajasthan are seeing everything and will give a befitting reply in the assembly elections later this year.

The woman was allegedly raped and set ablaze by Shakoor Khan when she was alone at her house on April 6. Khan, who hails from the same village as the victim, poured an acid-like substance on her before setting her on fire, according to police.

He has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)