Kuwaiti prime minister selects new cabinet - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 17:09 IST
Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah has selected a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA reported on Sunday without giving further details.
Sheikh Ahmad was re-appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in March, more than a month after the government resigned due to renewed friction with parliament.
