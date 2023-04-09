Saffron flag will be unfurled all over Maharashtra in 2024: CM Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.

''Our party's role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP's 'bhagva' (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state,'' he said while addressing a press conference here.

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year.

Shinde is on his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister in June last year. He has been accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.

Without naming anyone, the Maharashtra chief minister said there are a few people who are ''allergic'' to Hindutva, because if it (Hindutva) reaches every household in the country, their ''shop'' will be closed.

''In the evening, there will be 'aarti' on the banks of the Sarayu river and there is a programme of taking the blessings of seers. Many people are a little allergic to this. I will say only one thing -- the Ram mandir and Ayodhya are not political issues for the Shiv Sena and the BJP. It is a matter of our faith and belief,'' he said.

Shinde said now that the construction work of the Ram temple has started, Ayodhya will witness rapid progress and lakhs of people will benefit from it.

''Our Ayodhya visit is causing pleasure to lakhs of people. But there are some who are troubled because they are intentionally allergic to Hindutva. They intentionally insulted Hindutva and spread confusion about it.

''Hinduism is a way of life. There is tolerance in it, it takes everyone along and does not insult anyone. Many are scared that if Hindutva reaches every household, every mind, then their political shop will be closed. Due to this fear, after independence, many people made such attempts,'' the Shiv Sena leader said.

He said in 2014, when a government based on the idea of Hindutva was installed in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the awakening towards Hindutva, its honour and pride increased.

''Earlier, Balasaheb Thackeray had thought about Ayodhya. He used to say, 'garv se kaho hum Hindu hai' (say it with pride that we are Hindus). This slogan was coined by Balasaheb Thackeray and the world knows about it. The Shiv Sena's ideology is the same as that of the BJP. People are being misguided deliberately, but they are intelligent. I give replies to them through my work,'' Shinde said.

On the formation of his government in a coalition with the BJP, the Maharashtra chief minister said, ''In 2019, people used to say the Shiv Sena should form the government with the BJP in Maharashtra. But due to some selfishness and greed for the chair, a wrong step was taken.... But we rectified it around eight-nine months ago, which was expected by people.'' Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, ''He is called 'bulldozer baba' here. The state's law and order is good, hooligans are scared and development is going on in full swing.'' Shinde also informed that he has asked Adityanath for land for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya and it will be named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)