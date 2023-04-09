PM Modi visits church on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here on Sunday on the occasion of Easter.

An official video showed him greeting priests and worshippers, and he later joined them as they offered prayers on the auspicious day.

Modi's visit to the church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling BJP has been actively wooing Christians, with the prime minister himself underlining the minority community's growing connect with the party by citing its poll successes in Goa and recent wins in two northeastern states.

These regions have a large Christian population.

Earlier in the day Modi tweeted, ''Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.''

