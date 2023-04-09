Left Menu

PM Modi visits Delhi church on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here on Sunday on the occasion of Easter.An official video showed the prime minister being welcomed at the church and him greeting priests and worshippers on the holy day.Modi later joined them as they offered prayers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 19:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here on Sunday on the occasion of Easter.

An official video showed the prime minister being welcomed at the church and him greeting priests and worshippers on the holy day.

Modi later joined them as they offered prayers. He also planted a tree on the premises.

After the visit, Modi tweeted, ''Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community.'' The prime minister's rare visit to the church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling BJP has been actively wooing Christians.

Modi in his recent speeches has underlined the minority community's growing connect with the BJP by citing the party's poll successes in Goa and recently, in the two northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. These states have a large Christian population.

Modi has underscored his government's commitment to the mottos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and development for all without any discrimination.

The BJP is looking for support from the community in Kerala, the state with their largest population in the country, as it works to make a fresh headway there after tasting little success in previous elections.

The party's leaders in the state also met with community leaders on Sunday.

Anil Antony, son of senior Kerala Congress leader A K Antony, a Christian, joined the BJP a few days back.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted, ''Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.''

