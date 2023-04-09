Fire destroys two godowns in Vasai; no report of injuries

Two godowns were gutted in a fire in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the early hours of Sunday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which broke out at Mourya Naka in Sativali at 1:30am and was doused at 5:30am, the Vasai Virar Municipal Fire Brigade official said.

A probe into the cause of the fire is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)