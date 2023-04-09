Left Menu

Addressing a press conference, here on Sunday, Pilot said, "The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had come to power with a huge majority. Throughout the tenure, we (Congress) attacked the government regarding the BJP's policies. But, the strongest point of criticism against the credibility of the government was regarding the issue of corruption under its tenure".

"I wrote to CM Gehlot to investigate corruption under BJP tenure...haven't received answer": Sachin Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday, reiterated his demand of investigating the alleged cases of corruption under the tenure of the BJP government in Rajasthan, and said that despite writing to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlotmultiple times, he has not received any response from him. Addressing a press conference, here on Sunday, Pilot said, "The Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government had come to power with a huge majority. Throughout the tenure, we (Congress) attacked the government regarding the BJP's policies. But, the strongest point of criticism against the credibility of the government was regarding the issue of corruption under its tenure".

"We played the role of a responsible opposition and highlighted every corruption-related issue that came to the fore. The public also resonated with us, and as a result, BJP lost power in the state," he added. Pilot further said that Congress had promised to investigate all the alleged corruption cases under the Vasundhara Raje government.

"We had also promised to the people, that once we come to power we will conduct an investigation on every allegation of corruption. I have never been in favour of conducting investigations with a sense of revenge or hate. But, it is also the truth that our credibility as Opposition can only be maintained if we fulfil our promises," he said. The former Deputy CM said that he wrote a letter to the Chief Ministerabout probing the corruption cases of previos government more than a year back, but has not received any reply.

Listing out the alleged corruption, he said, "I wrote to the Chief Minister on March 28 last year, and when I didn't get a reply, I wrote to him again on November 2. I urged him to investigate all the issues, that we raised, both I and CM Gehlot. Land mafia, liquor mafia, mining mafia or other cases. I said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work." He added that while the BJP-led central government is "misusing" the agencies, the state government is not even using them.

"We all know that the central government has been misusing CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments. 95 per cent of the ED investigation is against the Opposition parties. They (BJP) are trying to weaken the Opposition by putting false charges. Although we are not misusing the agencies in the state, we are not even using them against the alleged corruption cases. Our workers and public should not think that we are not willing to fulfil our promises," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

