Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION MDS22 KA-TIGERS-3RDLD PM **** India does not believe in conflict between ecology and economy, says PM Mysuru (K'taka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India did not believe in conflict between ecology and economy but gave importance to coexistence between the two. **** DEL45 RJ-PILOT-GEHLOT-3RDLD CORRUPTION **** Raj Cong tussle: Pilot opens new front against Gehlot, to observe day-long fast to press for probe into graft cases Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls. **** DEL35 UP-LDALL SHINDE **** Will return from Ayodhya with new energy, saffron flag will be unfurled all over Maharashtra in 2024: CM Shinde Ayodhya (UP): Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year. **** DEL39 PM-LD EASTER **** PM Modi visits Delhi church on Easter New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here on Sunday on the occasion of Easter. **** DEL44 ENV-TIGER-LD LANDSCAPES **** Tiger numbers go up substantially in Shivalik Hills-Gangetic Plains, dip in Western Ghats: Govt report New Delhi:The tiger population has gone up in the Shivalik Hills-Gangetic Plains landscape, central India and the Sundarbans but their numbers have dwindled in the Western Ghats and the Northeast-Brahmaputra Plains due to habitat loss, fragmentation and poaching over the years, according to a government report released on Sunday. **** DEL30 COVID-MOCK DRILL **** Nationwide drill in hospitals on Apr 10, 11 to check Covid preparedness, Mandaviya to visit AIIMS Jhajjar New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness will be held on April 10 and 11 in which both public and private facilities are expected to participate. **** CAL13 AS-HIMANTA-RAHUL **** Himanta says he will file defamation case against Rahul over his 'Adani' tweet Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet that linked him to the Adani group.

MDS27 KA-ELECTION-SEIZURE **** Karnataka: Election related seizure touches close to Rs 100 cr in 10 days of poll announcement Bengaluru: The election related seizure in Karnataka on Sunday touched close to Rs 100 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said. **** DEL41 NUCLEAR-JITENDRA SINGH **** 9 per cent of India's electricity to come from nuclear sources by 2047: Jitendra Singh New Delhi: India will get 9 per cent of its electricity from nuclear sources by 2047, the centenary year of the country's independence, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. **** DEL32 SIBAL-OPPN UNITY-LD INTERVIEW **** Congress has to be fulcrum of coalition that takes on BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal New Delhi: The Congress has to be at the centre of any coalition that would take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections and all Opposition parties should be more mindful of sensitivities as well as be circumspect in criticising each other's ideologies in order to build a strong alliance, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Sunday.By Asim Kamal **** BOM13 GJ-HATE SPEECH ARREST **** Hate speech case: Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani arrested days after communal clash in Gujarat's Una Gir Somnath: Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani was arrested on Sunday in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district for allegedly delivering a ''hate speech'' on Ram Navami that caused a communal clash in Una town on April 1, police said. **** BOM17 MH-OPPOSITION-BJP **** More people from Opposition will join BJP ahead of 2024 polls: Maha BJP chief Mumbai: More people from the Opposition camp would join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the elections in 2024, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed on Sunday. **** DEL33 BJP-CEC **** BJP CEC meets to finalise Karnataka poll candidates New Delhi: The BJP Central Election Committee met here on Sunday to finalise the party's candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10. **** CAL16 BH-COMMUNAL VIOLENCE-ARREST **** 5 more arrested by police in connection with communal violence at Bihar Sharif Patna: Bihar Police on Sunday arrested five more people in connection with its probe into the communal violence that erupted in Bihar Sharif town in Nalanda district during the Ram Navami festivities. **** DEL36 JK-INFILTRATION-2NDLD FOIL **** Pak intruder shot dead, two more arrested along LoC in J-K's Poonch Poonch/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was killed and two more were arrested as Army troops foiled an attempt to smuggle in 17 kg of narcotics through the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Sunday, a defence spokesperson said. **** LEGAL LGD5 SC-MINORITIES **** SC to hear on Monday batch of pleas on identification of minorities at state level New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas seeking the identification of minorities at the state level. **** LGD4 SC-GODHRA **** Godhra train burning case: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday bail pleas of several convicts serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. **** FOREIGN FGN26 AUS-MODI-SIKH-LD GAMES **** PM Modi extends best wishes to 35th Australian Sikh Games Canberra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described India and Australia as ''strong partners'' in progress and prosperity as he extended his best wishes to everyone associated with the 35th Australian Sikh Games being held in Brisbane. ****

