Left Menu

Rabi harvest begins, CM KCR directs officials to open paddy procurement centres right away

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:11 IST
Rabi harvest begins, CM KCR directs officials to open paddy procurement centres right away
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI): As the yasangi (rabi) harvest began, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials to immediately open all 7,000 paddy procurement centres in the state.

Rao issued orders to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar in this regard, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Rao directed the Chief Secretary to hold a video conference with the Collectors of all districts on Monday and take action to make the necessary arrangements, the CMO release said.

The Chief Minister ordered that all 7,000 paddy procurement centres be opened and paddy purchasing process be commenced, as it was done earlier, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023