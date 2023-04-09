Pilot should demand probe into cases of corruption under Cong govt in Rajasthan as well: BJP leader

BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore hit back at Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday for demanding a probe into charges of corruption during the previous BJP rule, saying it is unfortunate that he did not speak about ''dark deeds'' of his party-led government in Rajasthan.

Rathore, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said Pilot should demand an inquiry into the Congress government permitting the Adani Group to purchase 5.79 million tonnes of coal for Rs 1,042 crore through a single tender flouting the Rajasthan Transparency in Public Procurement Act.

He should also demand a fair probe into cases of corruption during the current dispensation led by his party, the BJP leader said.

In a statement, he said the infighting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Pilot has reached such a state that the latter will now sit on a hunger strike against his own government.

Pilot on Sunday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan and announced a day-long fast to press for action, in a sign of escalating tussle in the party's state unit ahead of assembly polls.

He said he will observe a day-long fast at Shaheed Smarak on April 11, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule who was from the Saini community to which Gehlot belongs.

Rathore said multiple surveys have shown that a majority of respondents admitted that no work gets done without bribe in the Gehlot government.

Why has Rajasthan been considered the most corrupt in these surveys, Pilot should demand an inquiry into this as well, the BJP leader said, citing a Transparency International survey and the India Corruption Survey.

Rathore said Pilot should also raise the demand for investigation into irregularities in tenders for works worth Rs 10,000 crore in Rajasthan under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes and projects.

