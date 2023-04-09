Left Menu

Such elements should be socially boycotted too: Ashok Gehlot on Barmer rape-murder accused

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief over the death of a Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Rajasthans Barmer, and called for a social boycott also of elements involved in such heinous crime.In a brief interaction with the reporters on Sunday, Gehlot said the accused has been arrested and strict action will be taken.It is a sad incident when such an incident happens in someones family.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 21:35 IST
Such elements should be socially boycotted too: Ashok Gehlot on Barmer rape-murder accused
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief over the death of a Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set ablaze in Rajasthan's Barmer, and called for a social boycott also of elements involved in such heinous crime.

In a brief interaction with the reporters on Sunday, Gehlot said the accused has been arrested and strict action will be taken.

''It is a sad incident when such an incident happens in someone's family. We all are very sad about this… I think society will also have to come forward… Social boycott of such elements should also be done,'' he said.

The government is leaving no stone unturned in arresting criminals, he said, adding a vigorous campaign has been launched to arrest history-sheeters and gangsters across Rajasthan. The accused, Shakoor Khan, allegedly raped a 30-year-old Dalit woman at her house and set her ablaze by pouring inflammable material on her. The woman died during treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur. The woman was cremated on Sunday after the post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services till '22 year-end: S&P Global

238 operators serving 94 markets worldwide launched commercial 5G services t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; India asks states to ramp up testing as COVID-19 cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics of mammoths

Science News Roundup: Small ears, frizzy hair and dry ear wax - the genetics...

 Global
4
What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

What is ‘eldest daughter syndrome’ and how can we fix it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023