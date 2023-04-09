Left Menu

UP Deputy CM Maurya urges electorate to bless BJP in urban local body polls

In a series of tweets welcoming the announcement, Maurya said the BJPs double-engine government has done all-round development in the last six years through various schemes across the Uttar Pradesh with the policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

  • Country:
  • India

Welcoming the State Election Commission's notification for urbal local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday urged voters to give their blessings to the BJP. The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Sunday announced urban local body polls in the state in two phases, on May 4 and 11, three months after Allahabad High Court quashed the state government's draft notification providing OBC reservation in the civic elections.

Issuing the notification, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar told reporters, ''The voting for the urban local body polls will be held on May 4 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.'' Following the announcement, Maurya tweeted in Hindi, ''I welcome the announcement of municipal elections! Every worker of the BJP is preparing for victory in the elections since the assembly elections! ''I have full faith that people will give their blessing to form a triple-engine government of the BJP.'' In the same tweet, he coined a slogan -- ''Opposition issueless, far away from the public — (choose) lotus flower (the BJP's election symbol) for good governance''. In a series of tweets welcoming the announcement, Maurya said the BJP's double-engine government has done all-round development in the last six years through various schemes across the Uttar Pradesh with the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He also urged the electorate to bless the BJP with their votes for the development of their respective areas.

