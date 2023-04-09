Still waiting for Kejriwal's invitation: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he was still waiting for an invitation from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a rally in Guwahati on April 2, Kejriwal said Sarma was invited for lunch at his residence in Delhi, a day after the Assam CM threatened him with a defamation case.

''I am still waiting for the invitation from Kejriwal. I want to demystify how 12 lakh employment is possible while the sanctioned staff strength of the Delhi government is only 1.5 lakh. I want to ask him that question,'' Sarma said.

''So, that mystery I have to unravel. He should not say at the end that those were private jobs. I have taken it as a national pride and prestige issue that no politician speaks untruth from Assam's soil. He has given free electricity, that is a fact. But non-factual things should not be uttered in Assam, thinking of our people as fools. We have to show them that we are also intelligent people,'' he said.

At the rally, Kejriwal promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the northeastern state, maintaining that his government has provided employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab.

