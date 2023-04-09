Left Menu

Nearly 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 09-04-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 22:08 IST
Nearly 2,500 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

Nearly 2,500 Sikh pilgrims arrived here from India on Sunday via Wagah border to attend the 'Vaisakhi Mela' festivities in Pakistan.

''In the celebrations of the Sikh festival - Vaisakhi commonly known Baisakhi - 2,470 pilgrims arrived here from India under the leadership of Parbandhak Committee Shiromani Gurdwara's Sardar Amarjit Singh,'' Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

The ETPB looks after holy places of minorities in Pakistan.

ETPB chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani and Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Bandhak Committee Pradhan Sardar Ameer Singh received the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

Hashmi said the Sikh pilgrims were sent to Nankana Sahib under strict security where they would perform religious rituals at the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak.

''The main event will be held on April 14 on Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal in which various political, religious and Sikh leaders will participate,'' he said.

He said the pilgrims will also visit Farooqabad, Kartarpur, Rohri Sahib, Aminabad before their departure for India on April 18.

Gilani said that all the arrangements for the Sikh yatrees have been made in the best possible way and they will be provided with all other administrative arrangements along with security, medical and travel arrangements.

SGPC leader Amarjit Singh Bhalipur said that Sikh pilgrims expressed his happiness. He also stressed for ease in visa for pilgrims of both sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

