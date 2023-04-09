Need to forge unity among Left parties for strong Communist movement: D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday stressed on the need for strengthening the unity among Left parties in order to build a strong Communist movement to face challenges in the country.

He was addressing a joint meeting of CPI and CPI(M) leaders from the mandal level to state level that was held for the first time in Telangana.

''Comrade Sitaram (Yechury) and I, both of us are continuously discussing what we should do in a challenging situation that we see in the country. How to unite the Communist movement? How to unite the class organisations, mass organisations? We tried our best...we tried to build Left coordination, but still there are issues,'' Raja said.

''We will have to strengthen the Left unity, we will have to strengthen the Communist unity. When I say the Communist unity, the unity between CPI and the CPI(M). This Telangana convention must give great inspiration to our parties in other parts of the country,'' the Communist leader said.

''Last year in October, we (CPI) had our party Congress in Vijayawada. In our party Congress, we underlined the need for Communist unification. We underlined the need for strengthening Left unity and Communist unity. Now, it is for us in the coming days to bring our two parties together and build a united movement...continue to unite other revolutionary forces in order to build a strong Communist movement to face any challenge that we are facing today,'' he said.

The senior CPI leader further said: ''Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), we take up the challenge...we will fight you and we will see that BJP is defeated in the forthcoming elections and particularly in the 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections.'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, during his address to the meeting, accused the BJP of misusing central investigating agencies like CBI and ED apart from encouraging defections in states where it did not get the people's mandate.

The CPI had split in 1964 after a group within the party had differed in its opinion of taking forward the Communist movement in India. The CPI(M) was formed as a result of the split. The reasons for the separation include international factors as well as some domestic issues that were prevailing at the time.

CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI state secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao were among those who spoke at the event today.

