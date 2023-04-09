"Ashok Gehlot will sort this out too": Bhupesh Baghel on Sachin Pilot's statement

Reacting to Sachin Pilot's criticism of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok gehlot over non-action against the alleged cases of corruption under the Vasundhara Raje led BJP government in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that his Rajasthan counterpart is a sorted leader and will handle this issue as well. Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Baghel said, "Ashok Gehlot is a very sorted leader, so many such hurdles have come in the past as well and I feel that he will sort this out".

His remark came after Sachin Pilot reiterated his demand of investigating the alleged cases of corruption under the tenure of the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan. Pilot also said that despite writing to the Chief Minister multiple times, he had not received any answer from him.

"I wrote to the Chief Minister on March 28 last year, and when I didn't get a reply, I wrote to him again on November 2. I urged him to investigate all the issues, that we raised, both I and CM Gehlot. Land mafia, liquor mafia, mining mafia or other cases. I said that elections are coming and we must show the public that there is no difference between our promises and our work," Pilot said at a press conference. He further added, "We all know that the central government has been misusing CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments. 95 per cent of the ED investigation is against the Opposition parties. They (BJP) are trying to weaken the Opposition by putting false charges. While we are not misusing the agencies in the state, we are not even using them against the alleged corruption cases. Our workers and public should not think that we don't fulfil our promises".

Hours after Pilot's statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is the party general secretary of Communications, stated that the party has achieved landmark achievements under CM Ashok Gehlot's tenure, based on which the party will seek a renewed mandate from the people later this year. "The Congress Government in Rajasthan with Ashok Gehlot as CM has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country," the statement read.

The Congress MP further added, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state. Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation". (ANI)

