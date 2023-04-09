Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:21 IST
Meet in north-east Delhi gives call for Hindu Rashtra
A Hindu Rashtra Panchayat on Sunday gave a call for making north-east Delhi, which was rocked by riots in 2020, the first Hindu Rashtra district of the country and asked its residents not to sell or rent out their properties to minorities.

The panchayat (meet) in north-east Delhi was organised by BJP leader and Hindu United Front head Jai Bhagwan Goyal and attended by BJP Parliamentary Board member and former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya and former north Delhi mayor Awatar Singh among others.

Jatiya said all those who consider themselves to be progenies of Bharat Mata are brothers and sisters and everyone is welcome to this family irrespective of his or her religion.

A Delhi BJP spokesperson said the event had no approval of the party and that Goyal was not holding any party post.

Addressing the gathering, Goyal said no Hindu should sell or rent out his or her houses or shops to members of other religions.

''We will first make north-east Delhi a Hindu Rashtra district and then the entire country a Hindu Rashtra,'' he said.

In February 2020, the riots in northeast Delhi had left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Referring to the north-east Delhi riots, he alleged that there was a plan to turn the area into a ''mini Pakistan''.

Goyal also warned people against what he claimed a plan to turn India into ''Ghazwa-e-Hind''.

''These people wearing caps are planning to convert India into 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' by 2047 at the behest of Islamic countries like Pakistan. If we do not wield 'trishul' and come on the roads then our sisters could be forced to wear burqa and children skull caps,'' he alleged.

Addressing the gathering, Surya Chaitanya Maharaj said Hindus need to unite to make north-east Delhi a Hindu Rashtra first and then the whole country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

