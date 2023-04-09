Left Menu

Officers appointed through UPSC are 'dacoits': Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu

Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu courted a controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission UPSC are dacoits.He alleged that while a chicken thief can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:26 IST
Officers appointed through UPSC are 'dacoits': Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu courted a controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are ''dacoits''.

He alleged that while a ''chicken thief'' can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia. cannot be touched as the system protects him. The union minister of state for tribal affairs and jalshakti made these controversial remarks while addressing a gathering as chief guest at the golden jubilee function of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district on Saturday.

He was heard making the controversial statement in a video which was shared on social networking sites. The authenticity of the video could not be checked by PTI.

"I had an idea that those who are appointed through UPSC ... they are the most knowledgeable persons and are always in high positions. But now I feel that most of those who have qualified from there perhaps are dacoits. I do not say 100 per cent, but many of them are dacoits," Tudu asserted.

The UPSC is the country's premier central recruitment commission which functions as an independent body and appoints top government officers.

The minister, who is an MP of Odisha, said that the UPSC office is just behind his residence in Delhi and initially he had high regard for it but that has changed now.

During his speech, the union minister also asked: "Why our society is engulfed in corruption and injustice if such educated people are there?".

Giving the reply to his own rhetprical question, Tudu said, "It is because of lack of morality in our education system. Lack of spiritual education and thoughts among us." The minister had in 2021 also courted controversy by accusing state government officials of misbehaving with him in his constituency in Mayurbhanj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom
2
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
3
"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians

"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai India...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023