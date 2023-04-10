Left Menu

Officers appointed through UPSC are 'dacoits': Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 10-04-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 08:46 IST
Officers appointed through UPSC are 'dacoits': Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu has courted controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are ''dacoits''.

He alleged that while a ''chicken thief'' can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia cannot be touched as the system protects him.

The union minister of state for tribal affairs and jalshakti made the remarks while addressing a gathering as chief guest at the golden jubilee function of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district.

He was heard making the controversial statement in a viral video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
3
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India
4
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023