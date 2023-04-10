China vice-foreign minister to visit Australia, Fiji this week - China foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:02 IST
- Country:
- China
China's vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu will visit Australia and Fiji this week, the Chinese foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regulator press briefing that Ma will hold a new round of political consultations during the visit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Fiji
- Ma Zhaoxu
- Wang Wenbin
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Labor party takes power in 'fresh start' for Australia's biggest state
BWF Sudirman Cup: India draw with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Australia in Group C
Women's startup incubator WE Hub ties up with Australia's Cyber West Sign to boost opportunities for Australian, Indian startups
Women's startup incubator WE Hub ties up with Australia's Cyber West Sign to boost opportunities for Australian, Indian startups
Australia's Latitude says 7.9 mln driver licence numbers stolen in data theft