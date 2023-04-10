Left Menu

Organisers of Hindu Rashtra Panchayat in northeast Delhi booked

We will first make north-east Delhi a Hindu Rashtra district and then the entire country a Hindu Rashtra, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:07 IST
Organisers of Hindu Rashtra Panchayat in northeast Delhi booked
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against the organisers of a Hindu Rashtra Panchayat held in north-east Delhi, which was rocked by the 2020 riots, for not taking permission to hold the meeting, police said on Monday.

The panchayat, held on Sunday, gave a call for making north-east Delhi the first Hindu Rashtra district of the country and asked its residents not to sell or rent out their properties to minorities.

A senior police official said a case has been registered against the organisers under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) as they did not take permission for holding the meet. Once more facts emerge during the investigation, action will be taken accordingly, another police officer said.

The meet in northeast Delhi was organised by BJP leader and Hindu United Front head Jai Bhagwan Goyal and attended by BJP Parliamentary Board member and former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya and former north Delhi mayor Awatar Singh among others.

A Delhi BJP spokesperson said the event did not have the approval of the party and that Goyal was not holding any party post.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, Goyal said no Hindu should sell or rent out his or her houses or shops to members of other religions. ''We will first make north-east Delhi a Hindu Rashtra district and then the entire country a Hindu Rashtra,'' he said. In February 2020, riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. Referring to the north-east Delhi riots, Goyal alleged that there was a plan to turn the area into a ''mini Pakistan''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023