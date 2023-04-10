China criticises Indian minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh - foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:07 IST
China said it firmly opposes a visit by India's home minister to Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the official's activities in the area violated China's territorial sovereignty.
China has renamed some places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory.
