Left Menu

China criticises Indian minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh - foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:07 IST
China criticises Indian minister's visit to Arunachal Pradesh - foreign ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China said it firmly opposes a visit by India's home minister to Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the official's activities in the area violated China's territorial sovereignty.

China has renamed some places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023