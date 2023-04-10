Left Menu

TN Assembly adopts resolution to urge Prez, Centre for fixing timeframe for Governors to approve bills

The bill, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin and adopted by the House also sought the President and the Centre to advise Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to give his assent to the Bills passed by the state Assembly in a time-bound manner.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:24 IST
TN Assembly adopts resolution to urge Prez, Centre for fixing timeframe for Governors to approve bills
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to urge the Centre and the President to fix a timeframe for State Governors to approve Bills adopted by the respective Houses. The bill, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin and adopted by the House also sought the President and the Centre to 'advise' Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to give his assent to the Bills passed by the state Assembly in a time-bound manner. The government's move came in the wake of bills including the ones seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu from the NEET ambit and banning online gambling pending with the Raj Bhavan for the Governor's assent. While moving the Bill, Stalin launched a tirade against the Governor, saying Ravi was not approving certain bills due to his ''whims and fancies.'' He also charged Ravi with converting the Raj Bhavan into a ''political Bhavan'' and accused him of being against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. The resolution ''regretfully'' recorded that by keeping the Bills pending, the Governor was against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Opposition AIADMK was not present when the bill was moved as the K Palaniswami-led party had earlier staged a walkout on a different issue. The BJP members walked out over the Governor issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023