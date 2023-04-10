Left Menu

BJP to release first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly election today

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday attended the CEC meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month at the party headquarters in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 13:25 IST
BJP to release first list of candidates for Karnataka assembly election today
Former chief minister of Karnataka and party veteran BS Yediyurappa (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the party will release the first list of candidates for around 170-180 seats on Monday. Senior BJP leaders on Sunday attended the CEC meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Earlier, on Saturday, Amit Shah held a meeting at BJP president Nadda's residence in the national capital to discuss and finalise the list of candidates for the May 10 polls. Yediyurappa who participated in Saturday's meeting said, "The first list of candidates for around 170-180 seats will be released by today evening".

Senior BJP leaders on Sunday attended the Chief Election Committee meeting for the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held next month at the party headquarters in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi participated in the meeting.

CM Bommai on Sunday announced that he is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party in the last Assembly elections, winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats.

The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting of votes for the Assembly will be held on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023