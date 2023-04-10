Rahul must clarify Ghulam Nabi Azad's charge on meeting 'undesirable businessmen': BJP
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Rahul Gandhi must respond to the charge made by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that he meets undesirable businessmen during foreign tours. Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji PM Narendra Modi, Prasad said.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Rahul Gandhi must respond to the charge made by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that he meets “undesirable businessmen” during foreign tours. ''Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a serious allegation that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign tour, he meets many 'unwanted businessmen',” Prasad told reporters here.
Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress, had reportedly said in an interview that the former Congress chief goes abroad and meets “undesirable businessmen”. ''Who are these 'unwanted traders' and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi)?,'' Prasad said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Prasad
- Azad
- India
- Rahul Gandhi
- Congress
- Ghulam Nabi Azad
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Modi
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi disrespected Savarkar: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
MoS External Affairs stresses India's Millet diplomacy to solve food crisis among BIMSTEC member nations
India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on Anji river in J-K nears completion; deck to be ready by May
Youth Congress protest in Himachal Pradesh against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country