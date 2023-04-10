China military completes various tasks around Taiwan - China military spokesperson
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 15:42 IST
- Country:
- China
China's military has completed various tasks around Taiwan, a spokesperson of the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command said on Monday.
The military will stand ready at all times to defeat any forms of "Taiwan Independence" and foreign interference attempts, spokesperson Shi Yi said.
