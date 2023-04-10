Left Menu

BJP Minority Morcha holds protest against ‘vacation notice’ to Delhi Haj Committee for not paying rent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:57 IST
BJP Minority Morcha holds protest against ‘vacation notice’ to Delhi Haj Committee for not paying rent
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha leaders on Monday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here against the alleged vacation notice issued to Delhi Haj Committee for not paying rent.

Delhi State Haj Committee chairperson Kausar Jahan from the BJP had earlier claimed that a notice was received by the body for vacating its premises rented from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

She had also accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of harassing the Haj Committee.

The DUSIB had sent a notice to the committee asking it to vacate its premises at Haj Manjil at Turkman Gate over dues, including licence fee and interest, amounting to over Rs 1 crore.

The protesters included Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Minority Morcha in-charge Atif Rasheed, co-incharge Impreet Singh Bakshi and president of Delhi Minority Morcha Mohammad Haroon.

The notice issued to the Haj Committee to vacate its office during the month of Ramzan was an unholy move by the AAP government, Bidhuri alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023