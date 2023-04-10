Left Menu

TN Guv gives assent to bill to ban online gambling

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:27 IST
R N Ravi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to a bill banning online gambling which was adopted in March by the state Assembly for a second time, official sources said on Monday.

The Governor has cleared the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, they said. The bill was adopted again on March 23 by the Assembly after it was returned by Governor Ravi earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

