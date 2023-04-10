TN Guv gives assent to bill to ban online gambling
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to a bill banning online gambling which was adopted in March by the state Assembly for a second time, official sources said on Monday.
The Governor has cleared the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, they said. The bill was adopted again on March 23 by the Assembly after it was returned by Governor Ravi earlier.
