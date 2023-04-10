On Pawar's Adani remarks, Naqvi says some Oppn leaders attacking messenger instead of learning from message

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday used NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks that the Adani Group was ''seemingly targeted'' to attack the Opposition, saying that instead of learning from the message, some leaders are attacking the messenger.

In an interview to NDTV, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

Asked about the remarks, Naqvi, without naming anyone, said that instead of learning from the message, some Opposition leaders are attacking the messenger which shows their ''mental bankruptcy''.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the former Union minister said those who are unable to handle ''mohalla (locality)'' are dreaming about running the country.

''They are deliberately ignoring the fact that there is a 'Modi mood' across the country,'' he told reporters, suggesting a popular support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naqvi said these people have jumped into the ''well of confusion'' and are unable to come out.

Asked about the recent communal violence in some places in the country, Naqvi said communal frenzy is a hurdle in the path of the country's harmony and prosperity.

''Those who are carrying cannon of communalism on the shoulder of secularism are the biggest enemies of the country and religion,'' he said.

