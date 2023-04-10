Left Menu

On Pawar's Adani remarks, Naqvi says some Oppn leaders attacking messenger instead of learning from message

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:03 IST
On Pawar's Adani remarks, Naqvi says some Oppn leaders attacking messenger instead of learning from message
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday used NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks that the Adani Group was ''seemingly targeted'' to attack the Opposition, saying that instead of learning from the message, some leaders are attacking the messenger.

In an interview to NDTV, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

Asked about the remarks, Naqvi, without naming anyone, said that instead of learning from the message, some Opposition leaders are attacking the messenger which shows their ''mental bankruptcy''.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the former Union minister said those who are unable to handle ''mohalla (locality)'' are dreaming about running the country.

''They are deliberately ignoring the fact that there is a 'Modi mood' across the country,'' he told reporters, suggesting a popular support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naqvi said these people have jumped into the ''well of confusion'' and are unable to come out.

Asked about the recent communal violence in some places in the country, Naqvi said communal frenzy is a hurdle in the path of the country's harmony and prosperity.

''Those who are carrying cannon of communalism on the shoulder of secularism are the biggest enemies of the country and religion,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023